Kerry Golf Club In Danger Of Being Closed

Castleisland golf club is in danger of being closed.

The steering committee has told members in a letter “We consider that our club is no longer is a viable enterprise.”

It reads “Following Government advice the golf course closed on March 24th due to COVID-19. We do not expect it to reopen.”

The letter speaks of the economic downturn causing significant financial issues for many individuals and families, and cites the recent challenging years for golf clubs with the huge fall off in membership, and that Castleisland is no exception.

The steering committee also says in the letter “We considered our options at length; examined ideas from members, sought professional advice, engaged with national politicians and consulted with CEO of Golf Ireland, Pat Finn. Unfortunately, we have not enough members to run a golf club. Therefore, it is with huge sadness that we recommend to our members that Castleisland Members Golf Club should be wound up on April 6th.”

There is some glimmer of hope towards the end of the letter “If any group of you feel you have a plan which could rescue the club, then please set up a new Steering Committee and we will support in whatever way we can.”