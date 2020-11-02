Kerry gets €180,000 in CLÁR funding

Almost €180,000 is to be provided to a number of Kerry projects.

It is part of a CLÁR funding package worth over €4 million that will be used for 115 projects around the country.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley, Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin and Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

Almost €50,000 is to be given to IRD Waterville to develop an outdoor recreation space and to buy an outdoor movie system.

There is €32,400 for Miltown/Castlemaine GAA Club for an outdoor socialising area and €24,300 for safety lights and signage at Inch Community Centre.

Comharchumann Forbatha an Leith Triúigh is allocated €27,000 for footpath repairs and safety works and Scoil Naomh Gobnait, Dún Chaoin has been given €30,000 for a car park, gates and road safety signage.

Around €7,000 will be used for road safety works at Coars National School and a similar amount will be given to Castlegregory Community Council for a recreational space.