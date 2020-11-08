Kerry Get Football Championship Underway With Munster Semi Final Showdown With Cork

It’s Kerry against Cork today in the semi-final of the Munster Senior Football Championship.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh is the venue at 4 o’clock for this knockout tie.

We will have live commentary of the game on Radio Kerry with a full preview starting at 3pm

Kerry defender Tadhg Morley

Kerry forward Sean O’Shea

Kerry manager Peter Keane

Cork player Mark Collins

Leon Blanch of Boylesports previewed the action with Donegals Kevin Cassidy and Dublins Diarmuid Connolly

Well there will be no supporters in Cork this afternoon, Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club previews from home