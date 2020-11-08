Kerry Get Football Championship Underway With Munster Semi Final Showdown With Cork

It’s Kerry against Cork today in the semi-final of the Munster Senior Football Championship.
Pairc Ui Chaoimh is the venue at 4 o’clock for this knockout tie.
We will have live commentary of the game on Radio Kerry with a full preview starting at 3pm
Kerry defender Tadhg Morley
Kerry forward Sean O’Shea
Kerry manager Peter Keane
Cork player Mark Collins
Leon Blanch of Boylesports previewed the action with Donegals Kevin Cassidy and Dublins Diarmuid Connolly
Well there will be no supporters in Cork this afternoon, Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club previews from home