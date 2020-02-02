Kerry General Election candidate calls for urgent remedial works on Ballyheigue road

A Kerry General Election candidate is calling for urgent remedial works to be done to prevent a road in Ballyheigue from collapsing.

Aontú candidate Sonny foran is calling on Kerry County Council to carry out the works immediately to offset the impact of coastal erosion.

He says it’s impacting the Ballyheigue to Kerry Head road, adding peopleare extremely concerned about it.

Sonny foran says the base of the cliff in this area has been greatly eroded and believes the stability of the road is being threatened as a result.