Kerry Gardaí will use new emergency powers if necessary this weekend

Gardaí in Kerry say they will use new emergency powers, if necessary this weekend.

These powers are in place to restrict people’s movements for the next five days.

A fine of €2,500 or a six month jail sentence could be imposed on anyone caught breaking the restrictions.

Inspector John Ryan of the Tralee Garda Division says there is a high level compliance by the public in relation to the national public health guidelines.

He adds, however, that there are concerns people may travel further than 2 kilometres this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Inspector Ryan is appealing to the public to adhere to all restrictions, but says if needed, Gardaí will use their powers to prevent unnecessary travel throughout Kerry: