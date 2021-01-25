Kerry Gardaí warning of wide range of scams in operation

Gardaí in Kerry are warning the public to be vigilant as there are currently a wide range of scams in operation.

Garda Shane Kelly says people have recently received bogus phone calls claiming to be from a bank or Amazon.

He says text messages pretending to be from delivery companies and couriers asking people to pay a duty or delivery fee to receive their package are also being sent out.

Garda Kelly says these are all scams and is urging people not to ever give out personal information over the phone.

Garda Shane Kelly is also warning people of scam texts and calls seeking private and sensitive information to confirm appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

He says this is not how the vaccine roll-out operates: