Kerry gardaí warn they’ll prosecute people who ignore the 5km rule

Kerry gardaí are warning people they’ll prosecute those who ignore the 5km radius rule or who gather in groups.

That’s according to Garda Dan Dillon of Tralee Garda Station, who said cyclists, golfers, and motorists are among those breaking the 5km rule.

He’s also urging parents not to let young people gather in groups or move between housing estates.

Garda Dillon says if people ignore the cautions, they’ll be prosecuted, and it’s not just motorists that will face the €2,500 fine, which was handed down to one motorist in Castleisland.