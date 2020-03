Kerry gardaí are urging people to be vigilant to scam callers taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station says some such incidents have been reported across the country.

They usually involve people calling to doors offering to get groceries and other items, taking the money, but then not returning.

Sergeant O’Keeffe says anyone with concerns about such callers that are unknown to them should contact gardaí.