Kerry Gardaí urge victims of domestic abuse to seek help during lockdown

Gardaí in Kerry are reminding people that help is available over the next six weeks to anyone who’s being abused in their home.

Incidence of domestic abuse increased threefold during the last lockdown, and there are fears that cases could rise again, with the entire country now under Level 5 restrictions.

Garda Fidelma O’Leary from the Garda Victims Service Office, says perpetrators of abuse can be spouses or partners, but also adults who are violent towards elderly parents.

She says there’s no need for anyone to be afraid in their own home, when there’s so much help available:

Anyone in need of help is asked to call (066) 71 63303 or any Garda Station.