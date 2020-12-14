Kerry Gardaí urge victims of deception and theft to come forward

Kerry Gardaí say they treat all allegations of deception or theft as a serious crime.

It follows a suspended sentence being handed down to a Cork horse breeder for dishonestly inducing a 95-year-old Kerry man into withdrawing large sums from his bank account.

73-year-old Patrick Hurley from Carhoogarriff, Leap was found guilty by a jury of two counts of deception involving sums totalling €70,000.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy says the cases shows Gardaí treat such crimes very seriously.

He appeals to anyone who may be a victim of such crimes not to feel embarrassed or ashamed and to report it: