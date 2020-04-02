Kerry Gardaí urge people to get in touch if they need support

Gardaí in Kerry are urging anyone who is alone, as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions to contact them if they need support.

COVID Response Units have been set up in local Garda stations with the aim to assist the vulnerable and elderly in all areas of Kerry.

Gardaí are available within communities to deliver shopping or collect prescriptions for people who are not in a position to travel out themselves, particularly those who are cocooning.

Garda Mary Gardiner is urging people to avail of the newly launched freephone service on 1800 807 009, to ensure everyone is looked after during the crisis.

People can also text SUPPORT and their name to 50555.

Calls to this service are free and she says they will reach everyone who gets in touch: