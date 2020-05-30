Kerry gardaí turn around over 100 people in breach of 5km limit

Gardaí in Kerry have this afternoon turned around over 100 people who were in breach of the 5km limit, including some families and individuals who’ve travelled over 30km from home.

Members of An Garda Siochana are conducting numerous checkpoints around the county today, in an effort to ensure people adhere to the public health measures.

A number of prominent locations in the county have been targeted by gardaí, including Inch beach in West Kerry and areas of Killarney.

Local gardaí say they understand people might be feeling cooped up due to the recent restrictions, however, they’re urging everyone to take responsibility and stay within their 5km.

They add most people in the county are adhering to the public health measures.