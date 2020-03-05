Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues not impeding attempts get information from HSE

Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues are not impeding their attempts get information from the HSE.

This is despite a senior garda telling a Kerry court that it was becoming more difficult to gain access to information on people facing charges due to the legislation.

GDPR sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals who live in the EU.

At a recent sitting in Tralee District Court, it was claimed GDPR concerns were impeding gardaí accessing information from the HSE.

In relation to criminal charges, gardaí may need to confirm a person’s attendance at a hospital or check the bona fides of a medical report.

However, through the national press office, the Kerry Garda Division says An Garda Síochána have the correct procedures in place to deal with this.

When a person does not turn up to court due to a medical issue, the court is adjourned and gardaí liaise with the hospital through the proper channels.