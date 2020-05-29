Kerry gardaí to run checkpoints over bank holiday to ensure compliance with 5km rule

Kerry gardaí will be running a series of check points over the bank holiday weekend to ensure people obey the COVID-19 five-kilometre rule.

Kerry County Council enforcement officers will also be present on beaches in the coming days.

Superintendent Dan Keane of the Tralee Garda Division says he understands with the fine weather people are frustrated and want to go to the beach.

However, he says we are still in the first phase of the Government’s plan to reopen the country and that means people must stay within five kilometres of their home.

Gardaí are aware of multiple breaches of the regulation on larger beaches in recent days with large groups gathering and not observing social distancing.

Superintendent Keane urging people to respect the regulations as we are still in a public health emergency: