Kerry gardaí made over 700 visits homes as part of COVID-19 response

Kerry gardaí made over 700 visits to homes as part of the COVID-19 response.

This is according to the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster.

She says that during the initial phase of COVID-19 restrictions, An Garda Siochana were asked to help communities in a variety of ways, including delivering shopping and helping some of the most vulnerable.

Chief Superintendent Foster says this allowed members to strengthen their connections with communities across Kerry.

She adds that there were over 700 visits by Kerry gardaí to homes as part of the collective response.