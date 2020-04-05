Kerry Gardaí issue crime prevention advice to ensure safety during COVID-19 restrictions

Gardaí have issued crime prevention advice to ensure people throughout Kerry feel safe in their homes during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Duty Sergeant with Tralee Garda Station, Chris Manton says these guidelines were issued to ensure everyone, particularly those who are cocooning, feel protected.

Gardaí are also travelling to communities throughout Kerry offering support.

Sergeant Manton says Gardaí are taking every measure to ensure people are protected and to prevent any crime during the current public health crisis.

He has this advice for people:

Further information on crime prevention is available here.