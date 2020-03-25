Kerry Gardai investigate claims of bogus callers offering to fumigate houses

Kerry Gardai are investigating reports of bogus callers claiming to be from the HSE offering to fumigate houses during the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows reports from North Cork and in the Killarney area of people calling to homes dressed in boiler suits offering to carry out the service for a fee.

Gardai say the HSE will not cold call to anyone’s house and these people are playing on the vulnerability of the public at this time.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe from Tralee Garda Station says people shouldn’t open the door to such callers: