Kerry gardaí initiate scheme to help people in need during COVID-19

Kerry gardaí have initiated a scheme to assist people in need of help during COVID-19.

They’ll be available to bring goods to the homes of people who aren’t able to go out because of coronavirus, especially those in more rural areas.

Garda Cathy Murphy of Tralee Garda Station says the three Garda districts in Kerry – Tralee, Killarney and Listowel will choose a particular area to focus on each day, and will let people know by sending a text to community alert groups.

She says they don’t have to be going to a particular area to help someone, and is urging people to call their local garda station if they need assistance.