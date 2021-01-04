Kerry Gardaí to increase visibility to ensure COVID restriction compliance

Kerry Gardaí are to increase their visibility to ensure COVID-19 Level 5 restrictions are being adhered to.

Since January 1st, no visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

People must also remain within 5 kilometres of their home unless for essential, medical or work reasons.

Garda Julie Kelly of Tralee Garda Station is asking people with concerns about vulnerable people to contact them: