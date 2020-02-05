Kerry gardaí have some of the highest crime detection rates nationwide

Gardaí in Kerry have some of the highest crime detection rates nationwide.

Data from the Central Statistics Office shows gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division have the best detection rates in the Republic for burglary, theft and public order offences.

Across all types of crime, seven garda divisions – including the Kerry division – recorded an above-average number of detections in 2018.

49% of thefts, the most common type of crime, were solved in Kerry during the year, well above the national average of 33%, according to the Irish Daily Star.