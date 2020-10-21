Kerry gardaí encouraging people to report house parties

Kerry gardaí are encouraging people to report suspected breaches of Level 5 regulations, including house parties.

Speaking ahead of the imposition of added restrictions tonight, Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station says the spread of COVID-19 affects everyone, not just those who contract the disease.

He says, if people are having or attending house parties, they’re assisting in the spread of the virus.

This could put many people in danger, including family, friends and workmates.

Sgt O’Keeffe adds members of the public can also make reports anonymously.