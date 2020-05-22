Kerry gardaí detect speeding vehicles as part of National Slowdown Day

A vehicle in Kerry was detected breaking the speed limit.

A long vehicle was recorded travelling at 90km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Ballyegan Ballymacelligott.

Long vehicles are not allowed to travel in excess of 80km/h.

Meanwhile, 349 drivers have already been detected speeding on National Slowdown Day.

Since 7 o’clock this morning Gardai have checked the speed of more than 44 thousand vehicles.

In Tipperary, a person in East Clonmel was clocked driving almost twice as fast as the 50 kilometres per hour speed limit.

The fastest speed recorded today was in Co. Westmeath were a person was going 128 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N4 in Mullingar.