Kerry gardaí detect speeding vehicles as part of National Slowdown Day

A vehicle in Kerry was detected breaking the speed limit. 

A long vehicle was recorded travelling at 90km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Ballyegan Ballymacelligott. 

Long vehicles are not allowed to travel in excess of 80km/h.

Meanwhile, 349 drivers have already been detected speeding on National Slowdown Day. 

Since 7 o’clock this morning Gardai have checked the speed of more than 44 thousand vehicles. 

In Tipperary, a person in East Clonmel was clocked driving almost twice as fast as the 50 kilometres per hour speed limit. 

The fastest speed recorded today was in Co. Westmeath were a person was going 128 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N4 in Mullingar.

