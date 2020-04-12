Kerry gardaí continuing to conduct breath tests during coronavirus crisis

Kerry gardaí are continuing to conduct drink driving breath tests during the coronavirus crisis.

The Garda Press Office says roads policing units are continuing to carry out checkpoints throughout the country for a number of reasons.

These include reducing deaths on the roads, denying criminals the use of the road network and supporting communities to flatten the impact of COVID-19.

An Garda Síochána continues to enforce all legislation, including road traffic legislation.

The Garda Press Office says this includes testing for drug and drink driving.