Kerry gardaí arrest three men after four burglaries and related road traffic collision

Gardaí have arrested three men after four burglaries and a road traffic collision in North Kerry and West Limerick overnight.

The burglaries took place at properties in Ballylongford, Tarbert, Moyvane and over the border in Creeves, Co. Limerick.

Gardaí say a sum of cash was taken from three of the premises, while the burglars failed to gain access to the fourth premises.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle, which was then involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision at Aughrim, Moyvane.

Three males, two in their twenties and one in their late teens, were arrested and detained at Listowel and Tralee Garda Stations.

