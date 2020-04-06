Kerry Gardaí appeal to people not to occupy holiday homes

Kerry gardaí are appealing to people not to come to their holiday homes in the county in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The warning comes ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí are continuing to ask the public to continue to adhere to Government guidelines and only leave their primary residence for essential reasons.

Superintendent Dan Keane from Tralee Garda Station says people have been coming to the county to their holiday homes or offering them on a short term let.

Superintendent Keane says this is not acceptable under Government restrictions and if everyone plays their part lives will be saved: