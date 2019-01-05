Kerry gardaí advising vehicle owners to protect their property this year

Kerry gardaí are advising vehicle owners protect their vehicles and property this year.

It’s been revealed the number of thefts from vehicles during 2018 has decreased marginally to 99 instances.

Figures for the Listowel area show an increase of over 50%, however, there’s been a decrease in the number of thefts from vehicles in both the Killarney and Tralee districts.





The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, is encouraging vehicle owners to take care to protect any valuable property in their cars.

He is advising people to keep in mind what’s being left visible in cars.