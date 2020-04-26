Kerry Gardaí are advising the public of two scams which are currently in operation.

The first scam relates to bogus emails purporting to be from delivery company DPD.

It states the company was not able to deliver a parcel and directs the recipient to a fake website which attempts to obtain their financial details.

Another scam involves Bank of Ireland customers receiving text messages instructing them that their account has been locked; it then directs them to a fake website which looks for their account login details.

Sergeant Eoin Donovan of Tralee Garda Station is advising people of the scams and is urging caution.