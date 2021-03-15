Kerry gardaí advising public beware of COVID vaccination scam

Kerry gardaí are advising the public of a COVID-19 vaccination scam.

People are receiving calls and texts from those claiming to be from a national vaccination body, who are then seeking personal details.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is reminding people that the vaccination programme is not available privately and is free of charge.

She has this advice.

Meanwhile, gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to two burglaries in the county.

They’ve renewed their call for information about a burglary which occurred in Dromclough, Listowel last Thursday at around 5pm.

Two men entered a premises and assaulted an employee, who suffered a minor injury.

A burglary also took place in Dromahane West, Kenmare in recent days, where a substantial amount of brass plumbing was taken from a shed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Listowel or Kenmare Garda Stations.