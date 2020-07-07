Kerry gardaí advise they’re there to help with increased levels of domestic abuse

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing to people who are victims of domestic abuse to seek help.

Garda Fidelma O’Leary of the Garda Victim Service Office in Kerry says they’ve been dealing with different types of domestic abuse in recent weeks; it’s not just limited to the most common type of a male abusing a female partner.

Gardaí have been responding to calls where elderly people have experienced domestic abuse from adult children, who in some cases have moved home due to the lockdown.

Garda O’Leary is urging anyone suffering to seek help from gardaí, the Adapt Women’s Refuge in Tralee, or the Court Service.