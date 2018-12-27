Kerry Gardaí advise people to protect their pin number during post-Christmas sales

Kerry Gardaí are warning people to protect their pin number when taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

Sergeant Grace O’Connell is urging people to be vigilant, during what she says will be a very busy time in shops and on streets across the county.

She is encouraging people not to bring large amounts of cash with them, as they could be targeted.





Sergeant O’Connell also says people should also be cautious when withdrawing money from ATMs and ensure they keep their pin protected at all times.