This year’s Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards have been officially launched.

The awards are open to 13 to 21-year olds to recognise the contribution young people make to their communities.

Nomination forms are available at all Garda Stations, and online at www.leestrand.ie and must be submitted by December 7th.





The awards will be presented in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel in Tralee on January 25th next.