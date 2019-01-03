Kerry garda off for over eight months due to injury incurred on duty

One Kerry garda was off work for over eight months last year due to an injury incurred while on duty.

An Garda Siochana revealed that a member of the force was unable to perform their duties for a total of 263 days during 2018.

The nature of the injury was not revealed.





A total of 335 gardaí work in the Kerry Garda Division.

Under a Freedom of Information Act request, An Garda Siochana released information to Radio Kerry on the longest length of time a member of the force was off duty due to injury.

During 2016, a garda in Kerry was off for a total of 743 days, which means the injury stopped them from working for parts of 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2017, a garda was off duty for 419 days, which overlapped with either 2016 or 2018.

Finally, in 2018, a member of the Kerry Garda Division was off work for a total of 263 days due to injury incurred during their work.