Kerry Gaeltacht companies significantly more exposed to disorderly Brexit

Gaeltacht companies in Kerry and across the country are significantly more exposed to a disorderly Brexit than the rest of the economy.

That’s according to a new report entitled ‘An assessment of the impact of Brexit and COVID-19 on Spending Review 2020, Údarás na Gaeltachta and its client companies’.

It was carried out by the Department Of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

This report examined the impact of Brexit on Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies, and also considered the impact of COVID-19.

Kerry is one of seven counties with Gaeltacht regions, and Údarás clients in the county work in a variety of sectors including business, education, and food and drink.

The review found Gaeltacht companies are significantly more exposed to a disorderly Brexit, due to their reliance on the UK as an export market and source of raw materials.

It states the impact on Údarás client companies will be substantial, given that a hard Brexit with WTO tariffs is becoming increasingly likely.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has been working with companies to encourage awareness of the full range of supports available around Brexit and COVID-19.

Many clients had expected to plan for Brexit this year, but COVID-19 greatly impacted that.

The report states that Údarás must now focus on post-Brexit supports, and in particular on market diversification to ensure Gaeltacht companies survive Brexit and COVID-19.