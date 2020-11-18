Kerry Gaeltacht businesses urged to respond to Brexit and COVID-19 challenges

Kerry Gaeltacht businesses are being urged to respond to the challenges caused by Brexit and COVID-19.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has a range of practical supports for Gaeltacht companies, including upcoming seminars as the Brexit deadline approaches.

The agency says companies have faced extremely difficult periods over the past few months due to the pandemic, as well as the uncertainty around Brexit.

Its webinar series, entitled Doing Business in a Time of Crisis, features industry experts dealing with sustaining, regenerating, and scaling a business.

Seminar 1: Sustain your business – the basic steps which you should return to in order to avoid or minimise challenges. 18/11/20, 10am-11am.

Seminar 2: Regenerate your business – how to innovate and diversify to discover new markets. 02/12/20, 10am-11am.

Seminar3: Scale your business – how to explore exports and different aspects of international markets. 08/12/20, 10am-11am.

