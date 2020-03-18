Kerry GAA Update On Club Championship & Other Fixtures

Kerry GAA says some club competitions may need to be re-structured or curtailed depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops and how the Inter-County games programme pans out.

The Secretary of Kerry County Board, Peter Twiss says clubs will be allowed a lead-in time of two to three weeks before any club championship games are fixed when the restrictions are lifted.

Managers and players are being reassured that all teams will be given an opportunity to get back up to speed and changes will be well-flagged.

In an email to clubs, Peter Twiss says it’s envisaged that at least one Co League game would be played before any Club championship fixtures would be considered.

The Secretary of Kerry GAA says it is generally agreed that the restrictions will be extended beyond March 29th which removes the likelihood of club championship games going ahead in April.

He says the CCC will be examining all the options in due course but at present there is not enough information to hand to make any proposals.