Today’s Kerry GAA “Pain to Performance” workshop at IT Tralee with Sports Scientist and Strength and Conditioning Coach, Professor Tim Gabbett has been postponed due to the Orange Weather Warning.

It has been rescheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday October 4th at 6.30pm, in the new Sports Academy on the IT Tralee North Campus.

The workshop will cover a range of topics including the development of a greater understanding of load management and injury prevention.