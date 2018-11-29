Kerry GAA releases booklet highlighting benefits of staying in the county

Kerry GAA has released a booklet highlighting the benefits of staying in the county.

The Stay, Play & Work in Kerry booklet, which was released this week, aims to inform club and county players of training, upskilling and educational courses available in the county.

It also provides access to job application services and notifies players of employment opportunities.





A number of prominent Kerry sportspeople have contributed to the brochure, including Kieran Donaghy, Aislinn Desmond, Daniel Collins and Patrice Diggins.

The booklet was produced by, among others, Kerry GAA, IT Tralee and Kerry ETB.