Kerry GAA Games Development Hurling Administrator- Weekly Advice

In our weekly coaching session, the Kerry GAA Games Development Hurling Administrator, Colm O’Brien talks to John Drummey about striking from the hand and the different ways we can do that at home.
All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship 1961
It's now 60 years since Kerry won the All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship.Former Kerryman newspaper sports editor John Barry was part of that side...
The Irish Grand National 2021
The Irish Grand National didn't go ahead last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was hoped the event would take place late in...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCEREngland are in FIFA World Cup qualifying action this evening.They're away to Albania in Group I with action just underway.Phil Foden and Harry Kae...
The Kerry man who survived the Battle of Waterloo – March 26th, 2021
Kerry man Maurice Shea, was the last survivor of the Battle of Waterloo. After returning home, he would be forced to emigrate during Black...
Call from the Dáil – March 26th, 2021
Michael O’Regan brings us this week’s Call from the Dáil
Reaction to Ulster Bank’s record fine – March 26th, 2021
The Central Bank fined Ulster Bank Ireland almost €38m for regulatory breaches in its handling of its tracker mortgage customers. The fine is the...