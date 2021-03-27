It’s time to have our weekly chat with PJ Reidy, the Games Development Football Administrator with Kerry GAA.
Hurley On The Ditch
John Drummey asked Ivan Hurley what was his weekly question for the listeners...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERStephen Kenny goes in search of his first win as Republic of Ireland manager again tonight.Having lost at Serbia midweek, the Boys in Green...
New Manager For South Kerry Senior Football Team
Sean O’Sullivan has been ratified as manager of the South Kerry Senior Football team.Cromane’s 4-time All-Ireland winner takes over from John Shanahan.His backroom team...
The Kerry man who survived the Battle of Waterloo – March 26th, 2021
Kerry man Maurice Shea, was the last survivor of the Battle of Waterloo. After returning home, he would be forced to emigrate during Black...
Call from the Dáil – March 26th, 2021
Michael O’Regan brings us this week’s Call from the Dáil
Reaction to Ulster Bank’s record fine – March 26th, 2021
The Central Bank fined Ulster Bank Ireland almost €38m for regulatory breaches in its handling of its tracker mortgage customers. The fine is the...