Kerry GAA Confirms Ticketing Details For Matches

Kerry GAA has confirmed that tickets will not go on public sale when matches resume locally.

This follows on from the Government deferring the intended increase in numbers allowed to attend games.

Public tickets will be available once the limit increases to 500.

For the opening games, the Club Secretary or nominated Club person will have 40 tickets to sell for each game through an e-ticketing system.

Statement from Kerry GAA on ticketing for matches:

Kerry GAA has partnered with Future Ticketing to establish an e-ticketing system. All tickets will be pre-purchased with maximum attendances set in accordance with government guidelines. The e-ticketing system also removes the need for volunteers to handle cash at the gates. The Government has deferred the intended increase in numbers allowed to attend games. It will remain at 200 people until at least August 10th. With this restriction in place, we will not have tickets on public sale but we will have once the limit increases to 500.

For the opening games, the Club Secretary or nominated Club person will have 40 tickets to sell for each game through our e-ticketing system. Further details on this system will be communicated directly to clubs today.

Once we are allowed to increase to 500, GAA supporters will be encouraged to go on the Kerry GAA website and purchase a ticket using a credit or debit card. The ticket will be emailed to the email address provided. On match day all tickets from either mobile phones or print outs will be scanned using hi-tech laser mobile scanners at each venue, this ensures that full contact tracing information for all attendees will be available to statutory authorities if required. All data is controlled by Kerry GAA and managed in accordance with GDPR regulations with data processing and storage supplied by Future Ticketing & Amazon Web Services.

It is essential that we follow Health and Safety guidance at all times, therefore we must insist that people only attend the game if they have a ticket. Without a ticket, a person cannot be admitted into the grounds. These rules are in place to protect us all. Working together we will ensure the continued suppression of the Covid virus meaning in the near future more and more supporters will be permitted to attend games, something that we are all looking forward to!