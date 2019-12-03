Kerry GAA Chairman Says Players & Management Must Be Provided With All The Resources Possible

County Committee Chairman Tim Murphy says they must provide all the resources possible to Kerry players and management in order for them to perform to the best of their ability.

Expenses for Inter County teams have risen by 350,000 euro, as revealed in the financial report for 2019.

Tim Murphy explains the increase https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Timdevelop.mp3

Senior football team expenses are up to over 530,000 euro due to the side having such a strong season.

Kerry GAA Treasurer Tom Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TKtraining.mp3