Kerry GAA Chairman Discusses New GAA Calendar For 2021

Kerry minor manager James Costello has called on the GAA to state their intentions regarding the playing of the 2020 All-Ireland MFC.

The All-Ireland minor football semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of January 16/17, with the final scheduled for a week later on the weekend of January 23/24

But with underage inter-county competitions not permitted under level 5 restrictions, there is uncertainty as to whether the 2020 All-Ireland MFC will be completed or if Croke Park will pull the plug on the semi-final and final games.

When John Drummey spoke to Kerry GAA Chairman Tim Murphy earlier in the week about the new split season format, they first discussed the success of the Kerry minors…