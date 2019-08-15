Kerry GAA chair says they’ve complete confidence in All-Ireland final referee

The Kerry GAA chairman says the board, team and management have complete confidence in the All Ireland final referee.

Yesterday, the Referees Appointment Committee selected David Gough to referee Kerry’s upcoming All Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.

There has been a lot of criticism in recent days on the appointment, especially on social media, as Mr Gough is living and working in Dublin.

Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy says, while he was surprised by the reaction prior to, and after, David Gough’s appointment, the team management, players and committee have complete confidence in the Meath man.

He says, now that the referee has been selected, it’s time to park the issue and plan for the game.