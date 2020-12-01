Kerry GAA Announce Operating Loss Of €97000 in 2020

Kerry GAA have announced over €97000 of operating losses in 2020.

Treasurer Tom Keane released the figure’s last night.

Gate revenue took a substantial hit due to Covid 19, dropping almost €308000 from 2019 to this year’s figure of €205699 euro, 61% of which was generated from live streaming of games while crowds had to stay away.

Fundraising was just a fraction of 2019 figure, €87233 was raised compared to €809000 in 2019.

Sponsorship also fell by over €350000.

There were significant savings on Team expenditure, with Keane remarking that Kerry training sessions can amount to €20000 a week.

