Kerry funeral director says those worried about coronavirus can offer sympathies in other ways

A Kerry funeral director is advising people who are concerned about coronavirus that they can sympathise with bereaved families in other ways.

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors has advised that anyone who dies of coronavirus should be immediately buried or cremated without a funeral service.

The group has issued a list of recommendations in the event of a death from the virus in this country.

Graham Gleasure, who is a member of the association and runs the Gleasure Funeral Home, says they have always provided hand sanitiser and hand washing facilities but will now have disposable gloves available for mourners.

Despite the fears around coronavirus, Mr Gleasure says people still want to go ahead with traditional funerals: