Kerry funeral director appeals for people not to attend impromptu wakes

A Kerry funeral director is appealing to people not to attend impromptu wakes in homes.

Public health officials have identified such gatherings around funerals as sources of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Graham Gleasure of the Gleasure Funeral Home, says we must respect the public health restrictions, which only permit 25 people to attend a funeral.

This applies whether it’s held at home, in a funeral home or in a Church.

He says the Irish public has a great respect for funerals, and understands why people want to support bereaved families.

Graham Gleasure says support must now be shown in other ways: