Kerry have a full squad available for Saturday’s Munster Senior hurling league tie with Tipperary.

Manager Fintan O’Connor says while there are a few knocks, he expects everyone to be fit by the weekend.

Kerry were last out against Limerick on the 20th December and now face the Premier County in Nenagh on Saturday, with a 2pm throw in.





And we’ll be bringing you live commentary of that game here on Radio Kerry during the Weekend Sports Show