Kerry frontline workers urge people to “Hold Firm” against COVID-19

Frontline workers in Kerry and Cork have joined forces in a new video to urge people in both counties to “Hold Firm” in their efforts to contain COVID-19.

The video sees members of the HSE, Gardaí, Kerry County Council and Cork City and County Councils ask the public to continue to stick to the guidelines and restrictions in place as the June Bank Holiday approaches.

Among those featured are Marian Jones, a dental nurse in Kerry and Tom Brosnan of Kerry County Council.

To support the message Kerry County Council’s offices in Tralee will be lit up in rainbow colours on Friday night.

The video is available to watch here: