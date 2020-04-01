Kerry has fourth highest rate of coronavirus cases per population

Kerry has the fourth highest rate of coronavirus cases per population.
This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor.
This relates to the latest confirmed case update, which was at lunchtime yesterday, March 31st.
There are 66 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.
Using Census 2016 data, this means there is on average of one case of the coronavirus per 2,238 people – or a rate of 45 cases per 100,000.
Kerry is the worst affected county in Munster, despite having a considerable rural – and therefore isolated – population.
However, Tipperary and Cork have similar infection rates in terms of respective population.
Dublin is worst affected, with one case per 900 people – or 110 cases per 100,000 population.