Kerry Forward Says Success In 2019 Means Winning All-Ireland Medal

All Ireland winning minor with Kerry, Sean O’Shea says it won’t be a successful year unless he wins an All-Ireland medal, regardless of success in the Munster Championship or National League.

The Kenmare-man has a busy fortnight ahead as he prepares to line-out for UCC in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup next weekend and for Kerry against Tyrone in the Allianz Football League, a week later.

Sean O’Shea says under new Manager Peter Keane, Kerry will be aiming to improve on last year’s performances in all competitions.





IT Tralee will face Ulster University in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup on Sunday the 20th of January.

As part of its “First Class Rivals campaign” Electric Ireland has announced that it will stream eight key Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games live on its YouTube channel and GAA Now.

Kerry forward Sean O’Shea says he’s looking forward to UCC’s first game in the competition against Athlone IT.